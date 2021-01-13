Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 157,745 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $93,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.