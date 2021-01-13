Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enbridge by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

