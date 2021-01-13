Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.