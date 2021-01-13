Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

