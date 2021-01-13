Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

