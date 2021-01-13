Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

