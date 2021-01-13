Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,692 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Netflix by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

