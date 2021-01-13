Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

