Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 560,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $211.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.