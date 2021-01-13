Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

