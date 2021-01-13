Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,619,000 after purchasing an additional 185,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. BidaskClub raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

