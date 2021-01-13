Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

