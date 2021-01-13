Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.