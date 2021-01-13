Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

