Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

