Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

