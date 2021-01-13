Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

