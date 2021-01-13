Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

VUG opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $257.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

