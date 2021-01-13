Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.