Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,159 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

BND opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

