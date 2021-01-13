Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

TSM opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

