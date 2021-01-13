Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,645.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.