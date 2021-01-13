Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

