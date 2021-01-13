Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

