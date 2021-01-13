Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

