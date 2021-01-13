Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $69.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.