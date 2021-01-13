Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

