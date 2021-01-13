Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $57.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 626,722 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £190.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

