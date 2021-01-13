Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 283098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$161.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$185.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.67.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$372.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total transaction of C$487,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. Insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,716 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

