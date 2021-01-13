Franco Valle Sells 1,747 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $188,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EIDX traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of -0.26. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

