Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Up 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.34. 707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.62% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

