Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

