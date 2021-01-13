Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$28.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.