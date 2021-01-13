Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $26.30 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002800 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

