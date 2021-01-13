Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €91.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €91.40 ($107.53) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

ETR FME opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

