Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned about 0.09% of Freshpet worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 237,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.