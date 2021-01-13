FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 9.3% Higher

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 31,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 68,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

