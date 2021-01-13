frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

FTDR stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

