Fruth Investment Management Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 26,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,487. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

