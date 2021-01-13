Fruth Investment Management Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 10,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

