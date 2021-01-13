Fruth Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $778,801,000 after buying an additional 251,776 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

