Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.16. 62,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

