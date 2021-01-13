FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,060 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

