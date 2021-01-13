FunFair Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.45 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $78.75 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

