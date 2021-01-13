Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DROP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Fuse Science
