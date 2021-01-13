Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.