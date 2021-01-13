Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $2.09 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.02 or 0.97753380 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,102,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,532,840 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

