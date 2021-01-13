Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.50. 1,428,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 520,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

