FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barratt Developments plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.