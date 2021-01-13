FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.