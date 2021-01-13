FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.12. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.